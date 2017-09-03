Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 3, 2017 – 4:31 pm

The transactions over this weekend certainly won’t be the last ones made in year one of the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott partnership, but it’s clear that the roster turnover has been significant. As we noted earlier here the cornerback position has been completely revamped from last season. Safety has just one hold over in Colt Anderson. The wide receiver position has just Brandon Tate as a 2016 roster member left. And all that’s left at running back now is LeSean McCoy after Jonathan Williams was waived. So where is the continuity for this team?

It’s on the offensive and defensive lines. Buffalo’s O-line, which has posted back-to-back No. 1 rushing seasons, has all five starters back from last season and a pair of backups if you count the suspended Seantrel Henderson along with Ryan Groy. Vladimir Ducasse, Dion Dawkins and Conor McDermott are the only new arrivals.

The defensive line is much the same. Jerry Hughes, Marcell Dareus, Kyle Williams and Shaq Lawson are all returning players along with Jerel Worthy and Adolphus Washington.

Eddie Yarbrough, DeAndre Coleman and Ryan Davis are the newbies.

It’s up front where the Bills will be leaning for consistent play as the other parts of the offense and defense, with a lot of new moving parts, work to jell together.