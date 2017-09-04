Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 4, 2017 – 12:12 pm

It might come as a surprise to some as to why Tyrod Taylor is able to practice here on Monday while still in the concussion protocol. He’s begun the Return-to-Participation process. Here are the rules that permit him to participate.

The league guidelines state that a player may be considered to return to practice only after the player has returned to baseline status with rest and exertion, has repeat neurophysiological testing, which is interpreted by the team neuropsychology consultant as back to baseline levels of functioning, and has completed the return to participation protocol. He also must be cleared by the team physician and the independent neurological consultant.