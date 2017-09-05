Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 5, 2017 – 4:05 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

Winning coaches will receive a $1,000 grant for their school’s football program, a framed certificate recognizing their accomplishment, and an invitation to join the Bills on-field Dec. 10 for a pregame ceremony prior to kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts. At the game, a High School Coach of the Year will be honored from each region, with those winners receiving an additional $1,000 for their football program.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 1 of the 2017 season is Brian Hillery, head coach of the McKinley Macks. McKinley defeated the Orchard Park Quakers 25-7 on Friday, Sept. 1. Down by seven at the end of the first quarter, the Macks tied the score on a 65-yard touchdown run by junior RB Kaiyer Fields. Senior DE Troy Coble put the Macks on the board again in the third quarter when he returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Putting up 25 unanswered points, McKinley advanced to 1-0 on the season.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 1 is John Dowd, head coach of the Spencerport Rangers. Spencerport kicked off the season at home on Friday, Sept. 1, defeating the Penfield Patriots 36-30. Down 21-7 with a minute left in the half, the Rangers scored to put them within seven points of the Patriots. Down most of the game, the Rangers put together a successful punt fake on fourth-and-five, resulting in a 36-yard completion to set up a scoring drive. Scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Rangers found themselves with a 36-28 lead. Spencerport senior running backs Alton Jones and Chris Carroll combined for nearly 300 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the Rangers’ 36-30 victory.

Check back on Buffalobills.com each week for the announcement of the Coach of the Week winners and tune in to the John Murphy show each Tuesday afternoon to hear the winners announced on the show. Good luck to all of the high school football coaches this season from the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports!