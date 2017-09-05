Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 5, 2017 – 2:17 pm

The Bills could see a former opponent twice a year again. Buffalo’s Week 1 opponent, the New York Jets are hosting WR Jeremy Kerley for a visit today. That according to the New York Daily News.

The Jets are trying to bolster a largely unproven receiving corps. Over the weekend they traded DL Sheldon Richardson in exchange for WR Jermaine Kearse. Kerley is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2011.

Kerley is coming off a career-best 66-catch season with San Francisco. He had signed a three-year extension with the 49ers, but they ultimately cut him over the weekend.