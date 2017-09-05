Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 5, 2017 – 1:35 pm

On Monday, Tyrod Taylor practiced with his Bills teammates even though he was still in the concussion protocol. The reason why is because he was taking part in the Return-to-Participation Protocol (see below). Knowing he was able to participate in practice Monday, it would appear that he was at step 4, and need only clearance from the Team Physician and Independent Neurological Consultant assigned to the Bills to be a full participant in practice and cleared at some point, hopefully, later this week.

Return-To-Participation Protocol

Step 1 – Rest and Recovery

The player is prescribed rest until his signs and symptoms and neurologic examination, including cognitive and balance tests, return to baseline status.

Step 2 – Light Aerobic Exercise

Under direct oversight of the team’s medical staff, the player should begin graduated cardiovascular exercise and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training.

Step 3 – Continued Aerobic Exercis & Introduction of Strength Training

The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced.

Step 4 – Football Specific Activities

The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g. throwing, catching, running and other position-specific activities).

Step 5 – Full Football Activity/Clearance

Upon clearance by the Team Physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the team physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.