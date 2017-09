Posted by Chris Brown on September 6, 2017 – 12:50 pm

With some recent signings and some releases there have been a handful of jersey number changes. Here are the new license plates for some Bills players.

CB Greg Mabin – 31

LB Deon Lacey – 44

DL Cedric Thornton – 91

DL Eddie Yarbrough – 54

QB Joe Webb – 14

RB Taiwan Jones – 26

WR Kaelin Clay – 13

TE Khari Lee – 88

Tags: jersey numbers Posted in Inside the Bills