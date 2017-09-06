Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 6, 2017 – 8:25 am

This season, the Buffalo Bills will offer fans of all ages a new and enhanced way to experience game days at New Era Field with the Billevard and Fan Zone!

THE BILLEVARD

Kicking off during Buffalo’s Week 1 home opener against the New York Jets, the Billevard is a one-stop shop for the ultimate tailgate. Located on Abbott Road, outside of The Bills Store Parking Lot near Tim Hortons Gate 5 and Pepsi Gate 3, the Billevard will be open to fans each home game from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As fans make their way along the Billevard’s scenic pathway, they’ll be taken on a journey through three of Buffalo’s most iconic locations – historic Main Street/downtown, Orchard Park and Canalside. Within each section, guests will have a unique opportunity to discover Buffalo and create lasting memories.

Complete with a beer garden,* games, photo opportunities, live entertainment, food trucks and a variety of Bills partner offerings, the Billevard is sure to impress.

Each home game fans can enjoy the following, with a variety of additional offerings.

Beer garden* – Open 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in The Bills Store Lot (north end of Billevard) *Must be 21 to enter*

DPM (Virtual Reality): With DPM's Virtual Reality Experience, you'll get a feel for what it's like to get ready in the locker room, race out of the tunnel and out to the 50-yard line just as Bills players do on game day.

With DPM’s Virtual Reality Experience, you’ll get a feel for what it’s like to get ready in the locker room, race out of the tunnel and out to the 50-yard line just as Bills players do on game day. DPM Souvenir Photo : Save the memory! Get a souvenir photo taken with your friends and family. Free printing and a digital copy too!

: Save the memory! Get a souvenir photo taken with your friends and family. Free printing and a digital copy too! DJ Milk: Request your favorite song to get geared up to cheer on your Buffalo Bills!

Request your favorite song to get geared up to cheer on your Buffalo Bills! Signature Cutz: Grab a fresh hair cut with the Bills logo before heading into the stadium.

Grab a fresh hair cut with the Bills logo before heading into the stadium. Caricature Artist: Stop by the tent for your own complimentary personalized caricature drawing!

Stop by the tent for your own complimentary personalized caricature drawing! Kettle Corn Kreations : Hungry for some kettle corn or buffalo wing nuts? Visit Kettle Corn Kreations for a variety of your favorite popcorn flavors, including Buffalo Bills popcorn!

: Hungry for some kettle corn or buffalo wing nuts? Visit Kettle Corn Kreations for a variety of your favorite popcorn flavors, including Buffalo Bills popcorn! Keep Cool Tent: Keep cool for the summer Bills games! Grab a coozie, lemonade, sunscreen, and eye blacks before you head into the stadium.

Keep cool for the summer Bills games! Grab a coozie, lemonade, sunscreen, and eye blacks before you head into the stadium. 50/50 Raffle : Enter your chance to thr 50/50 drawing.

: Enter your chance to thr 50/50 drawing. WGR Broadcast: Listen LIVE to the WGR broadcast in Founders Plaza.

*Please note that the beer garden will open at 10 a.m. on game days. You must be 21 years old to enter.

FAN ZONE

Held in the ADPRO Sports Training Center during each Bills home game, the Fan Zone will take your game day experience to the next level. Available to fans from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the Fan Zone will put your football skills to the test, take you through Bills history, provide fun photo opportunities and introduce you to the latest technology.

The Fan Zone will feature a brand new Media Lounge, which includes Bills Virtual Reality that takes fans on a tour of the locker room and home field. The space will also offer interactives such as, a social media wall and virtual bobble head, allowing fans to share their experience with their friends and family.

The family-friendly Fan Zone will have something for everyone to enjoy. For a list of activities, see below: