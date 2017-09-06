Inside The Bills

Dareus limited in practicePosted by on September 6, 2017 – 5:46 pm
The good news at practice Wednesday was that Cordy Glenn, Jordan Matthews and Tyrod Taylor were full participants. Marcell Dareus however, was not.
Dareus was limited due to a nagging hip injury. He’s been dealing with it for the better part of the last two weeks. Colt Anderson was also limited with a foot injury.
Here’s the injury report for Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Tanner Vallejo – knee
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPTION
DT Marcell Dareus – hip
S Colt Anderson – foot
FULL PRACTICE
QB Tyrod Taylor – concussion
OT Cordy Glenn – foot
WR Jordan Matthews – sternum
