Inside The Bills

Dareus limited in practice 

Posted by Chris Brown on September 6, 2017 – 5:46 pm

The good news at practice Wednesday was that Cordy Glenn, Jordan Matthews and Tyrod Taylor were full participants. Marcell Dareus however, was not.

Dareus was limited due to a nagging hip injury. He’s been dealing with it for the better part of the last two weeks. Colt Anderson was also limited with a foot injury.

Here’s the injury report for Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Tanner Vallejo – knee
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPTION
DT Marcell Dareus – hip
S Colt Anderson – foot

FULL PRACTICE
QB Tyrod Taylor – concussion
OT Cordy Glenn – foot
WR Jordan Matthews – sternum


