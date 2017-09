Posted by Kelly Baker on September 6, 2017 – 1:59 pm

Bills fans, it’s not too late for you to purchase individual game tickets for this Sunday’s home opener! Kicking off at 1 p.m., the Bills will take on AFC East opponent the New York Jets at New Era Field. Don’t miss out. For more information on the promotions and giveaways for this week and throughout the 2017 season, click here.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Posted in Inside the Bills