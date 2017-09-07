Inside The Bills

Dareus practices fullyPosted by on September 7, 2017 – 3:22 pm
In addition to LeSean McCoy being limited in practice Thursday there was one other change to the team’s injury report.
Marcell Dareus went from being a limited participant in practice Wednesday to a full participant Thursday. Dareus has been dealing with a nagging hip injury.
McCoy was limited with a stomach bug, but finished practice.
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Tanner Vallejo – knee
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Colt Anderson – foot
RB LeSean McCoy – illness
FULL PRACTICE
DT Marcell Dareus – hip
OT Cordy Glenn – foot
WR Jordan Matthews – chest
QB Tyrod Taylor – concussion
