Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 7, 2017 – 3:22 pm

In addition to LeSean McCoy being limited in practice Thursday there was one other change to the team’s injury report.

Marcell Dareus went from being a limited participant in practice Wednesday to a full participant Thursday. Dareus has been dealing with a nagging hip injury.

McCoy was limited with a stomach bug, but finished practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Tanner Vallejo – knee

DT Jerel Worthy – concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Colt Anderson – foot

RB LeSean McCoy – illness

FULL PRACTICE

DT Marcell Dareus – hip

OT Cordy Glenn – foot

WR Jordan Matthews – chest

QB Tyrod Taylor – concussion