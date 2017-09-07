Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 7, 2017 – 2:30 pm

Bills LT Cordy Glenn is fully expected to start on Sunday in the opener against the Jets, but will he play the entire game on offense? That appears to be up for debate.

Glenn missed most of training camp and almost the entire preseason until he got 15 snaps in the team’s last preseason game against Detroit. It was an effort to get Glenn re-acclimated to the speed of a live game.

Whether that plus practice over the last week is enough to get his conditioning to the level necessary for a 65 to 70-play game on offense is another question.

The biggest challenge for every NFL head coach is making sure the team is conditioned enough to get through an entire game that first week, something none of their players have done since early January.

For Glenn that task could prove even more difficult, since he’s missed a good portion of training camp and preseason action with his foot ailment.

Head coach Sean McDermott admitted that it’s something they’re going to keep close tabs through the rest of the practice week and on Sunday to determine whether or not they need to rotate another tackle in for him at times.

“We’re going to look at it,” said McDermott. “With every player we look at managing reps in getting guys acclimated to full speed and managing it.”

Rookie Dion Dawkins would be the likely offensive tackle who would rotate in for Glenn if the coaching staff deems it necessary on Sunday