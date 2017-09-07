Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 7, 2017 – 2:23 pm

Bills feature back LeSean McCoy had a bit of an upset stomach at the start of Thursday’s practice that forced him to miss a bit of the session, including the media viewing portion. But according to head coach Sean McDermott, McCoy returned and got a healthy dose of team reps.

“He got a little bit ill at practice,” said McDermott. “He was here at the beginning and fell ill a little bit there and then came back.”

By the close of practice, McCoy looked back to normal and had a spring in his step.

“It looked like he was good,” McDermott said. “He had a good practice.”

While McCoy was not on the practice field, Mike Tolbert and Taiwan Jones took the majority of the reps during team segments.