Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on September 8, 2017 – 9:50 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Robin Warney from Utica, New York, has won the 50-50 raffle for the Bills-Lions game. The jackpot was $22,974, with a winning ticket for $11,487.

As a loyal Bills fan, Warney routinely buys 50-50 raffle tickets when he attends games. “It felt surreal [to have finally won],” stated Warney. Warney plans to use the money to go to more Bills games this season.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is seeking volunteers to sell 50/50 Raffle tickets at each 2017 Buffalo Bills home game. Volunteers arrive early and sell raffle tickets pregame until the end of the 3rd quarter, when the winner is drawn. Please note: Volunteers for the 50/50 Raffle must be 18 years of age or older.

If you or someone you know might be interested, please click here.