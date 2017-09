Posted by Chris Brown on September 8, 2017 – 3:20 pm

Buffalo’s Week 1 injury report is a short one, and that’s a good thing.

LB Tanner Vallejo (knee) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) are the only players who appear on the report.

DL Cedric Thornton is expected to fill Worthy’s role as a rotational defensive tackle on Sunday.

