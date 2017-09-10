Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 10, 2017 – 10:15 am

The Bills signed free agent DT Cedric Thornton just this week, but with Jerel Worthy ruled out of today’s game with a concussion, the veteran defensive tackle will see time on the field for Buffalo today.

“I put in a lot of work this offseason being able to adapt when I came here. They said they’re going to rotate me in Sunday. So I feel good about my preparation this offseason and training camp. They have a few things that are different here from Dallas, but I feel I’ll be effective.”

Thornton is one of just four healthy defensive tackles along with Marcell Dareus, Kyle Williams and Adolphus Washington.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is a proponent of rotating defensive linemen in and out of the lineup to keep the starters fresh throughout the game. Thornton, despite being in Buffalo for less than a week will be rotating in against the Jets.

For Thornton however, his transition to the Bills has been easy.

“Everything it just felt like I’ve been here forever,” Thornton told Buffalobills.com “I came in and the guys were telling me about themselves. They opened up to me real well, the D-line group. They accepted me like I’ve been here through training camp and all that, so it’s not been a problem making this transition. We’ll just see about Sunday.”

When asked if he’ll be able to blend in, Thornton doesn’t want to just blend in. He feels he’ll be able to execute feeling he’s got a good handle on the scheme.

“Not blending in, but standing out within the mix and just being accepted,” he said. “We’ve got a great plan. It’s just how we react, when we get hit in the mouth and they get hit in their mouth. We’re going to try to continue to stick to our plan. Whatever play they call I’m going to continue to go out there and be effective and get a win.”