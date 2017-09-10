Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 10, 2017 – 11:05 am

The Jets were a top 10 run defense in the preseason, which may not hold much significance until you realize their run defense the past two years has put opposing rushing attacks on lock down.

Under head coach Todd Bowles, the Jets run defense has allowed opponents to run for just 91 yards per game. That’s the third-best mark in the NFL over that span.

Yes, they traded away Sheldon Richardson, but Steve McLendon is no slouch on the nose and Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson are Pro Bowl caliber players.

Over the last two seasons, LeSean McCoy’s best day against the Jets was the Thursday night game in 2015 at MetLife Stadium when he ran for 112 yards on just 19 carries in a 22-17 win.

Shady averaged 5.9 yards per carry against what at the time was the number one run defense in the league and literally willed the Bills to victory.

It will take a lot to repeat that kind of production, but McCoy and the offensive line might be two of the most productive aspects of the entire team the past two seasons. The Jets led the league last year in fewest broken tackles allowed with just nine all season.