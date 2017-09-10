Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 10, 2017 – 5:38 pm

Bills RB LeSean McCoy gave Bills fans a scare when he came off the field in the second half holding his right wrist after he stretched to try to break the plan of the end zone on a red zone carry.

McCoy, who was listed as suffering a wrist injury, did return to the game. After the Bills win he explained what happened.

“I tried to get in the end zone,” said McCoy “I jumped in there and I guess the placement of the ball and my wrist, it went numb. I didn’t want to be selfish and try to get a touchdown with a numb right hand. I’m known as a back with ball security so I just came out just to see what was going on. I’ll ice it and I’ll be alright.

“It hurt a little bit and then I couldn’t feel anything. I couldn’t squeeze the ball. Besides we’ve got a 260-pound back and let him get the touchdown.”

Mike Tolbert subbed in for McCoy when he left and plunged into the end zone from a yard out for Buffalo’s only rushing touchdown of the game in the 21-12 victory over the Jets.