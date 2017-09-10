Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 10, 2017 – 7:20 pm

All preseason offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was deciding where his game day location would best serve the offense. Leading up to the opener some of Buffalo’s offensive staff was a bit… well injured, for lack of a better description, and not as mobile to serve on the sidelines. So when coach Dennison asked his players where they’d prefer to have him on Sunday, they told him the sideline.

Tyrod Taylor was particularly happy to have him there.

“It was good. It was a decision whether he was going to be on the field or in the booth. I requested that he be on the field, especially with (RBs) coach (Kelly) Skipper being hurt and not being there. Our assistant QB coach was helping with the running backs, so having that communication on the sideline definitely helped and we were able to talk through some things,” Taylor said. “It would’ve been the same over the phone, but that person-to-person interaction on the sideline talking through things went a long way.”

No word on whether Dennison’s location will change when the coaching staff is back to full health. Quarterbacks coach David Culley was Dennison’s line of communication down on the sideline when he was up in the booth. But Taylor liked having his OC there to talk to when he came off the field.

“It was good to have our coordinator down there just to get everyone on the same page,” Taylor said.