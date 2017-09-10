Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 10, 2017 – 9:10 am

It would be only natural to expect Bills rookie Zay Jones to be nervous for his first NFL game. While he admits he’ll has some anxious moments leading up to kickoff against the Jets today, Buffalo’s second-round pick will be narrowing his focus to perform consistently. And he has veteran receiver Jordan Matthews to thank.

Jones has spent a lot of time in the film room with Matthews. The veteran has proven to be a valuable resource in terms of opponent preparation.

“Jordan’s a great guy [at] breaking down film,” said Jones. “Awesome guy, just to pick his brain, and just watch him go to work. Dissecting film with Jordan has been a big help for me, it’s made me more comfortable. That extra preparation, is ultimately what’s going to make me, and this team ready to play.”

Jones, who carries a quiet confidence about him, will still have nerves, but he expects them to wear off quickly.

“It will be different, first NFL game, but it’s football,” said Jones. “I’ve been doing this since I was little, I have a great group of guys around me that’ll help prepare me, a great group of coaches, so it’s exciting at the same time. It’s going to be fun, and finally it’s going to be a packed house. It’s going to be a great time, I’m ready to enjoy it.”