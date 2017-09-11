Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 11, 2017 – 3:52 pm

The big play passing game for Buffalo is going to be a work in progress with all the new pieces added to the offense throughout the course of the offseason. But on Sunday the Bills were able to hit on five pass plays of 20 yards or more, and LeSean McCoy chipped in with a few runs that went for big gains as well.

Run after the catch proved valuable as Jordan Matthews took a short pass 47 yards for the longest play of the day. Charles Clay pulled in the longest pass of the day as Taylor went deep to him for a 35-yard hook-up.

“It was big, especially when you get a team that likes to blitz a lot,” said Clay. “You want to take advantage of those opportunities and get some of those big plays in that situation, and kind of calm them down. We were able to do a little of that, and at the same time we have to improve on some of things, but we’ll go back and watch the film and get better at that.”

McCoy was then responsible for three of the next four longest plays, with two coming on the ground for 27 and 23 yards, followed by his 21 yards catch and run.

When asked why the Jets defense was hit with eight plays of 20 yards or more, Jets head coach Todd Bowles has simple answer.

“Missed assignments,” he said.