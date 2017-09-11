Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 11, 2017 – 12:34 pm

Bills LT Cordy Glenn was subbed out a few times during the course of Sunday’s game in an effort to keep him fresh after he missed most of the preseason. By game’s end he had still been on the field for a majority of the game.

Glenn got 56 of the offense’s 77 total snaps, good for 73 percent of the work. Rookie Dion Dawkins rotated in for him and got 21 snaps in his NFL debut, good for 27 percent of the workload.

Another full week of practice by Glenn should only improve his level of stamina and endurance more for the Week 2 matchup at Carolina.