Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on September 11, 2017 – 11:50 am

“Longtime Bills fan” doesn’t even begin to describe Rick Schmitz. In 1965, Schmitz attended his first Bills game with his father and has missed very few games since. As a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member, Schmitz has passionately cheered on the Bills for over five decades and like many others, has passed the tradition on to his family. When Schmitz makes his way to New Era Field on game day, his son now accompanies him.

Throughout the years, Schmitz has watched hundreds of players run on and off the field. Whether he is reminiscing about meeting some of his all-time favorite Bills players like RB Cookie Gilchrist, DE Bruce Smith and QB Jim Kelly, or fondly remembering some of his favorite games, he has cherished his memories as a Bills fan. These days, Schmitz and his son enjoy cheering on C Eric Wood and DT Kyle Williams.

For years, Schmitz has devoted every Sunday to watching his favorite team play. “I am the first one in and the last one out,” said Schmitz.

While Schmitz appreciates all the Bills Season Ticket Member benefits, if he had to pick his favorite it would be a tie between the Bills Bucks Card, which he uses at each game, and his Account Representative, who he considers a friend.

Congratulations, Rick!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Rick for his many years of being a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Game. In addition to Rick being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Game, he received two pregame on-field passes to the Jets versus Bills game on Sept. 10, a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select 2017 Bills merchandise.

