Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 12, 2017 – 10:55 am

After he played 70 percent of the snaps in Carolina’s Week 1 win at San Francisco, head coach Ron Rivera gave indication that he and offensive coordinator Mike Shula will be scaling back on rookie RB Christian McCaffrey’s reps moving forward.

That according to ESPN.com.

“It’s like getting that new toy at Christmas,” Rivera said. “You open up the box and there’s what you’d hoped for. But you also have to be wise and smart about when you play with it and when you don’t, because you don’t want to wear the batteries out. You don’t want to break it.”

McCaffrey is a dynamic weapon out of the backfield, which is what made him a first-round draft choice. Whether his workload is scaled back in Week 2 against the Bills remains to be seen.