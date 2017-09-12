Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 12, 2017 – 10:44 am

LeSean McCoy had a big day of production in Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Jets last Sunday. Now he’s up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

McCoy, along with Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt and Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette are this week’s nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 1.

McCoy had 159 total yards in the Bills 21-12 victory Sunday, including 110 on the ground and went over the 12,000-yard mark in his career for total yards from scrimmage.

To vote for Shady go to NFL.com/FedEx or on Twitter using #AirandGround and your nominee’s last name (McCoy). Voting is open until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.