Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 13, 2017 – 5:47 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 2 of the 2017 season is Chuck Nagel, head coach of the Newfane Panthers. On Saturday, Sept. 9, Newfane hosted Lewiston Porter for a non-conference matchup. Playing before the largest crowd in Newfane history (1,700 fans), the Panthers quickly found themselves with a 21-12 lead over the Lancers. Scoring three more touchdowns in the third quarter, the Panthers went on to defeat the Lancers 48-18. Newfane junior running back Shayne Harrington helped pave the way for the Panthers. With the win, Newfane advanced to 1-1 on the season.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 2 is Dave Whitcomb, head coach of the Fairport Red Raiders. After falling to Cicero-North during the team’s season opener, Fairport was determined to get their first win of the season. On Saturday, Sept. 9, Fairport took on Hilton on the road, defeating the Cadets 23-21. The close game was decided on a 40-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Kicking it through the uprights, junior K Amir Yamout solidified the win for the Red Raiders. With the victory, Fairport is now 1-1 on the season and is set to take on Penfield at home on Friday, Sept. 15.

