Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 13, 2017 – 3:56 pm

DT Jerel Worthy was the only non-participant at practice Wednesday as he remains in the concussion protocol, but there were a few unanticipated limited players in practice.

The notables were TE Charles Clay with a shoulder injury and OT Cordy Glenn with his foot.

Head coach Sean McDermott was encouraged that Glenn had come out of the Week 1 game clean with his foot no worse for the wear despite getting 56 snaps.

“At this point it seems like we took a step forward,” said McDermott of Glenn. “Cordy did some good things in the game, obviously didn’t the play the entire game but his rep count certainly increased from the week before. We want to keep trending upward in respect to Cordy.”

CB EJ Gaines and LB Tanner Vallejo were also limited. Gaines is coming back from a shoulder contusion, but is expected to start Sunday. Vallejo returned to practice for the first time since getting his knee scoped a few weeks ago.

RB LeSean McCoy (wrist) and FB Mike Tolbert (knee) were both full practice participants.