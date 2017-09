Posted by Chris Brown on September 14, 2017 – 10:15 am

He was an active roster casualty when the Bills signed free agent LB Jelani Jenkins earlier this week, but CB Greg Mabin is back with the club.

Buffalo signed Mabin to their practice squad on Thursday. To make room on their 10-man practice squad, the Bills released TE MyCole Pruitt.

