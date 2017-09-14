Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 14, 2017 – 3:34 pm

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that he expected CB EJ Gaines to be fit to start on Sunday at Carolina, despite sustaining a shoulder contusion in Week 1 that forced him from the game. That contention was reinforced by Gaines’ full participation in practice on Thursday, but another cornerback was added to the injury report.

Gaines was just a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Coming back and practicing fully Thursday is a great sign.

“I’m feeling good,” said Gaines. “As far as Sunday that’s kind of up to the coaches based on how I look out there, but yeah I felt good and I’m feeling better every day.”

While the Gaines news was good, fellow CB Leonard Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday with a quad injury. He was limited in practice Thursday.

Here’s a look at the Bills injury report for Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

DT Jerel Worthy – concussion

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

S Colt Anderson – foot

CB Leonard Johnson – quad

LB Tanner Vallejo – knee

FULL PRACTICE

TE Charles Clay – shoulder

CB EJ Gaines – shoulder

OT Cordy Glenn – foot

RB LeSean McCoy – wrist

FB Mike Tolbert – knee