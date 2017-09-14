Gaines practices fully, Johnson has quad injuryPosted by on September 14, 2017 – 3:34 pm
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that he expected CB EJ Gaines to be fit to start on Sunday at Carolina, despite sustaining a shoulder contusion in Week 1 that forced him from the game. That contention was reinforced by Gaines’ full participation in practice on Thursday, but another cornerback was added to the injury report.
Gaines was just a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Coming back and practicing fully Thursday is a great sign.
“I’m feeling good,” said Gaines. “As far as Sunday that’s kind of up to the coaches based on how I look out there, but yeah I felt good and I’m feeling better every day.”
While the Gaines news was good, fellow CB Leonard Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday with a quad injury. He was limited in practice Thursday.
Here’s a look at the Bills injury report for Thursday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
S Colt Anderson – foot
CB Leonard Johnson – quad
LB Tanner Vallejo – knee
FULL PRACTICE
TE Charles Clay – shoulder
CB EJ Gaines – shoulder
OT Cordy Glenn – foot
RB LeSean McCoy – wrist
FB Mike Tolbert – knee
Tags: Bills injury report, EJ Gaines, Leonard Johnson
Posted in Inside the Bills