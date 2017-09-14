Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 14, 2017 – 3:46 pm

The first in a series of Pegula Sports and Entertainment produced Western New York high school football games, presented by the DENT Concussion Center, will take place at New Era Field on Friday, Sept. 15. Broadcast live on MSG Network and OneBuffalo.com, the game will feature the Aquinas Institute of Rochester and the St. Joe’s Marauders of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.

The two teams will kick-off the four game series Friday at 7 p.m. Bills Insider Chris Brown will handle the play by play duties along with analysis from former Bills wide receiver Donald Jones.

Fans can purchase tickets for the game from the participating schools. Tickets will also be available on game day at the Bills Ticket Office.