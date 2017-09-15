Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 15, 2017 – 2:05 pm

The Bills had a couple of nicked up players coming out of last week’s game, but it looks like they’re not in any danger of missing any starters Sunday at Carolina.

DL Jerel Worthy remains in the concussion protocol and is out this week. Meanwhile CB Leonard Johnson is listed as questionable with a quad injury. Johnson was limited for a second straight day in practice Friday, but head coach Sean McDermott sounded confident that he’d have his nickel corner on Sunday.

“Just a little bit of a quad,” said McDermott of Johnson. “Limited him a little bit yesterday, but nothing to be concerned about.”

Buffalo has just four cornerbacks on their active roster, so if his status was in doubt the Bills would likely make a roster move before 4 pm on Saturday. They do have CB Greg Mabin on their practice squad.

OT Cordy Glenn (foot) and CB EJ Gaines (shoulder) were full participants in practice for a second straight day on Friday and are expected to start.

LB Tanner Vallejo (knee) and S Colt Anderson (foot) are also coming back from preseason injuries and practiced fully on Friday as they appear a step closer to returning to action.