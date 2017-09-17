Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 17, 2017 – 10:45 am

The Carolina Panthers are a fast flow defense. They have great speed at the second level and get to the ball quickly in numbers. Their men up front are all attack-minded and come full speed on every play. When facing talent that can match your skill position players in the speed department, there are some things that can be done to slow them down.

Misdirection on plays can keep a defense like Carolina’s honest. If they bit too hard on the initial fake, there could be some big gains to be had on the back side.

“Sometimes, yes, I will say that’s definitely something that I feel like we can get a chance at, as far as the misdirection,” said Tyrod Taylor. “The way we run the football, the way Shady is downhill, the way [Mike] Tolbert is downhill, the way we’re able to stretch fields laterally, I think that we can definitely get those types of plays. We have to go out there and execute.”

Another part of the offense that could serve the Bills well if the Panthers are pinning their ears back and driving hard up field is the screen game. LeSean McCoy could have a big day in the receiving game if Carolina is reckless in flying up field or in the direction of the ball at the snap.

“They’re a good team, they’re a good defense, so in times they are victim of over-pursuing plays, but that’s a gift and a curse,” said McCoy of the Carolina defense. “They’re talented at the positon, especially at linebacker. “They get happy and they kind of over-pursue though, so it’ll be a game. It’ll be a good game.”