Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 17, 2017 – 9:25 pm

The offense for the Bills Sunday had a tough go of it against a quality side in Carolina. A player on Buffalo’s roster who knows that defensive unit very well had an honest take on the Bills offense and who they went up against in Carolina.

“If you look at it, we played the best defense in the league,” said Mike Tolbert. “I’m not taking anything away from those guys. I know them well obviously. Obviously, we have to improve on offense. There are somethings we could have done better. We have to be better on first and second down. We can’t put ourselves in a hole on third down. We have to run the ball better. We’ve just got to play better football on offense.

“Our defense played amazing all day. We have to take them off the field and get them a break sometimes.”

The task for the Bills offense gets no easier this week as they face a Broncos defensive unit that held Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on nine carries with arguably the best offensive line in the league in front of him. They also sacked Dak Prescott twice and picked him off twice, including a 103-yard return for a touchdown.