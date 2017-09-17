Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 17, 2017 – 9:16 am

Bills QB Joe Webb is unlikely to see action at quarterback on Sunday against Carolina. He will play on special teams, as he served on kick return and some other units last Sunday. But some of Webb’s best work at quarterback came in practice this week to help Buffalo’s defense prepare for Cam Newton.

Each week coaches try to find the player for the scout team that offers the most realistic look of the opponent, including the player skill set if possible. Joe Webb was a perfect match to play Cam Newton for Buffalo’s defense in practice this week for a few reasons.

First, Webb isn’t much smaller than Newton at 6-5 and 220 pounds. He has an athletic skill set like Newton and he knows the Carolina offense having been immersed in it the better part of the last three years.

As the week came to a close, Buffalo’s defensive players felt as prepared as possible for what Newton can do based on the looks Webb gave them on the scout team offense in practice.

“Joe gave us a good look man,” said Shaq Lawson. “Joe has been with those guys. He knows how Cam practices. He knows him inside and out. Joe gave us a great look at practice all week and prepared us the best we could. So I thank Joe for that. Joe is a special player. He can do it all. I’ve never seen a guy who can play quarterback, special teams and receiver in the NFL. He’s great.”

Webb appreciated the positive feedback, but as much as his imitation of Newton helped with preparation, Webb knows it’s still on Buffalo’s defense to make the plays.

“In the end our defense has to make the plays in the game no matter how good the look is in practice, they’ve got to see it and recognize it in the game,” said Webb. “I just did my best to be him this week. I’m just trying to help my defense get in the best position.”