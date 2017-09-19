Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 19, 2017 – 11:31 am

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 3 of the 2017 season is Chad Bartoszek, head coach of the Franklinville-Ellicottville Titans. Taking on the Maple Grove Red Dragons on the road, the Titans came away with a 26-6 win. Holding the Red Dragons to a scoreless three quarters and just 20 yards on offense, the Titans redeemed themselves after losing to Maple Grove in the Class D Title game last season. Titans’ senior quarterback Brock Blecha finished the game 16-of-22 for 180 yards passing and managed three rushing touchdowns. The Titans, now 3-0, are set to play Salamanca at home on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 3 is Brian Herdlein, head coach of the LeRoy Oatkan Knights. LeRoy took on rival Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen at home on Friday, Sept. 15. The undefeated Knights found themselves trailing 18-7 late in third quarter. Rallying behind backup quarterback Cole Briggins, the Knights were able to cut into the Red Raiders’ lead. Down 18-13, the Knights put together quite the final drive. Starting at their own 21-yard line with 10:17 left in the game, the Knights marched 79 yards for a game winning touchdown. The 21-play drive lasted 10:08 and ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Reece Tresco. With the win, the Knights advanced to 3-0 on the season. The team’s next matchup will take place on at Avon High School on Friday, Sept. 22.

Check back on Buffalobills.com each week for the announcement of the Coach of the Week winners and tune in to the John Murphy show each Tuesday afternoon to hear the winners announced on the show. Good luck to all of the high school football coaches this season from the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports!