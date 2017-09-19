Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 19, 2017 – 12:42 pm

They found it hard to make plays against Carolina’s defense last Sunday, but offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is staunch in his belief that the offense has the necessary playmakers to make things happen in the passing game.

The key as Dennison sees it is working the pass game off the other elements of their offense. Then after that it’s turning pass attempts into completions.

“Complete a lot of balls, just keep working at it, keep completing balls,” Dennison said. “I think certainly some of our shots will come off of play action and off the run game, we have to be successful there. Like I said, there’s still plenty of talent and the ability to push the ball around.”