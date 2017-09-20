Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on September 20, 2017 – 8:41 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Chad Dulanksi has won the 50-50 raffle for the Bills vs. Jets game. The jackpot was $133,760, a Buffalo Bills Foundation 50-50 record, with a winning ticket for $66,880. The charitable 50-50 proceeds from the game will be designated to both the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for Hurricane Relief Efforts.

Dulanski and his wife plan to use the money to buy pay for next year’s season tickets. “We can keep doing the things we like to do,” stated Dulanski.

Congratulations, Chad!

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is seeking volunteers to sell 50-50 Raffle tickets at each 2017 Buffalo Bills home game. Volunteers arrive early and sell raffle tickets pregame until the end of the 3rd quarter, when the winner is drawn. Please note: Volunteers for 50-50 Raffle must be 18 years of age or older.

If you or someone you know might be interested, please click here.