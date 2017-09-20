Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 20, 2017 – 3:12 pm

Black River Entertainment songwriter and artist Abby Anderson, will be singing the national anthem at Buffalo’s Week 3 game against the Broncos. Currently working on her debut album, the Dallas, Texas native has been developing a unique sound that she is eager to share. Bills fans will enjoy hearing Anderson’s soulful tone, as she takes the field with her piano on Sunday.