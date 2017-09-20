Inside The Bills

Clay, Milano limited in practicePosted by on September 20, 2017 – 3:16 pm
The big news Wednesday was how Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn were both sidelined at practice due to ankle injuries. But a couple of key special teamers and Buffalo’s starting tight end also were unable to practice fully.
Charles Clay, Matt Milano and Colt Anderson were all limited in practice Wednesday. LB Deon Lacey was also limited. Here’s a look at Buffalo’s full injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest
DT Marcell Dareus – ankle
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
DE Shaq Lawson – foot
RB LeSean McCoy – rest
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
S Colt Anderson – foot
TE Charles Clay – knee
LB Deon Lacey – hamstring
LB Matt Milano – hamstring
