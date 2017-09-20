Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 20, 2017 – 3:16 pm

The big news Wednesday was how Marcell Dareus and Cordy Glenn were both sidelined at practice due to ankle injuries. But a couple of key special teamers and Buffalo’s starting tight end also were unable to practice fully.

Charles Clay, Matt Milano and Colt Anderson were all limited in practice Wednesday. LB Deon Lacey was also limited. Here’s a look at Buffalo’s full injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

DT Marcell Dareus – ankle

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

DE Shaq Lawson – foot

RB LeSean McCoy – rest

DT Jerel Worthy – concussion

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

S Colt Anderson – foot

TE Charles Clay – knee

LB Deon Lacey – hamstring

LB Matt Milano – hamstring