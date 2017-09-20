Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 20, 2017 – 10:31 am

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is giving two of his veteran players a rest day for Wednesday’s practice.

Both LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander will be getting Wednesday’s practice off. McCoy logged 74 percent of the snaps last week while Alexander 55 plays between defense and special teams in Week 2.

McCoy was dealing with some groin soreness heading into last week’s game.