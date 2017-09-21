Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 21, 2017 – 3:18 pm

It was labeled a high-ankle sprain initially for Broncos rookie LT Garrett Bolles. It forced him out of last Sunday’s win over Dallas in the third quarter. Then head coach Vance Joseph labeled it a bone bruise for the left tackle.

Either way he was called “week to week” by Joseph on Monday. But on Thursday Bolles is a surprising practice participant.

Denver Post Broncos beat reporter Nicki Jhabvala shot some practice video of Bolles participating during individual position drills.

Wow. Garett Bolles is at Broncos practice. pic.twitter.com/2amZ5MIP82 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2017

We’ll know more about Bolles participation level in practice when Denver wraps things up later this afternoon. If Bolles does not fare well the rest of the week, Donald Stephenson or Allen Barbre are his two most likely replacements.