Inside The Bills

Dareus held out of practice, Glenn returnsPosted by on September 21, 2017 – 3:11 pm
Head coach Sean McDermott expressed concern about Marcell Dareus’ availability for Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury last weekned. Dareus missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday.
The only other player who did not participate in practice Thursday was DT Jerel Worthy, who remains in the concussion protocol.
The good news is Cordy Glenn returned to practice from an ankle injury suffered in last week’s game. Glenn was limited. The key will be how he feels Friday morning and whether he can practice a second straight day.
Shaq Lawson also returned to practice from a nerve contusion in his foot, but was limited.
WR Kaelin Clay was added to the injury report as a limited participant Thursday as he had to step out of practice with a foot injury. TE Nick O’Leary was another new addition with a hamstring injury and was limited.
Here’s the full report for Thursday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
DT Marcell Dareus – ankle
DT Jerel Worthy – concussion
LIMITED PRACTICE
S Colt Anderson – foot
WR Kaelin Clay – foot
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
LB Deon Lacey – hamstring
DE Shaq Lawson – foot
TE Nick O’Leary – hamstring
FULL PRACTICE
TE Charles Clay – knee
RB LeSean McCoy – wrist
LB Matt Milano – hamstring
