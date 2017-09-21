Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 21, 2017 – 2:18 pm

The second installment in a four-part series of Pegula Sports and Entertainment produced Western New York high school football games, presented by the DENT Concussion Center, will take place at New Era Field on Friday, Sept. 22. Broadcast live on MSG Network and OneBuffalo.com, the game will feature St. Joe’s and Canisius High School of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.

The matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. Bills Insider Chris Brown will handle the play by play duties, along with analysis from former Bills wide receiver Donald Jones.

Fans can purchase tickets for the game from the participating schools. Tickets will also be available on game day at the Bills Ticket Office.