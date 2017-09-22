Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 22, 2017 – 2:38 pm

Denver’s starting left tackle Garett Bolles is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Bolles was able to practice on a limited basis after suffering a lower leg injury last Sunday. It was originally believed to be a high-ankle sprain, but head coach Vance Joseph called it a bone bruise.

If he can’t play on Sunday it is expected that Allen Barbre or Donald Stephenson will fill in. Barbre might be the lesser of two evils, but his best position is guard.

Here’s the rest of the Broncos injury report

OUT

CB Brendan Langley – knee

QB Paxton Lynch – shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

WR Bennie Fowler – concussion

LT Garett Bolles – lower leg