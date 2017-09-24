Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 24, 2017 – 8:06 pm

Buffalo’s pre-game demonstration during the national anthem wasn’t unique. Thirty-one other NFL clubs had similar displays of team unity. But what made the Bills win all the more fitting Sunday was that it was a total team effort with all three phases making major contributions.

Buffalo’s passing game got on track to pick up the slack for a run game that was the focus of the Denver defense. The defense got takeaways and special teams provided long distance field goals and stopped a fourth down fake.

“Yeah what an awesome effort from our team,” said Stephen Hauschka, who provided four field goals including a pair from 50-plus. “This team is gritty. I think you’ve seen it in all three games. This team is poised, strong mentally and this team is going to keep fighting every single game. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win every single game, but we’re going to be in it and we’re going to stay strong. We’re going to be a tough team to beat.”