Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 24, 2017 – 8:17 pm

LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind on any number of topics. He says what he feels and means what he says. It was evident Sunday his feelings were still pretty raw regarding President Trump’s comments about what to do with any NFL player who kneels for the national anthem.

“I was very bothered the comments of our President of this country,” said McCoy. “As a President you’re supposed to lead us, you’re supposed to bring us together. You know, you’re supposed to lead this country. I can’t stand and support something where our leader of this country is acting like a jerk, angry and upset about NFL players protesting in a peaceful manner.

“I won’t go into different areas and subjects, but in this country a lot of different things are going on, with people protesting in a violent way. If a guy wants to take a knee or wants to express himself in a different manner, he has that right. And the biggest thing is that it’s in a peaceful manner. You know, so that really bothered me.

“I think us as a group, as a team, we wanted to display that. We came together as a team and show to the world that no matter how different we are, we can come together. It’s as simple as that.”