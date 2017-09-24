Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 24, 2017 – 8:23 pm

It was a Saturday evening meeting prompted by players, but Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula came to listen as player, coaches and the general manager came together for a healthy dialogue that aired opinions, approaches and possible solutions to respond to the President’s comments. Their participation was roundly appreciated by the players in Buffalo’s locker room.

“What I really appreciate was our owners being in that room,” said Lorenzo Alexander, who helped set up the meeting. “Our GM, being there and supporting us. Obviously, Terry Pegula he came up (to the meeting) for us. He hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from. So he did a great job as far as relating with us and allowing us to use our platform and his organization to stand on to make a statement. So a lot of respect for him. A lot of owners don’t have to do that, or did do that.”