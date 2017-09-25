Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on September 25, 2017 – 11:31 am

Walter Allen has been a Buffalo Bills fan since day one. As a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member since 1960, Allen has made many memories while watching his favorite team.

Whether he is reminiscing about his all-time favorite player, running back Thurman Thomas, or recalling Buffalo’s four Super Bowl appearances, Allen is proud to be a dedicated Bills fan. “It was such an ecstatic thing to be a part of [the Super Bowls]…To have our city represented all over the country,” stated Allen.

After decades of devoted fandom, Allen is still a regular at New Era Field. These days, Allen cheers on Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood alongside his family, friends and other Season Ticket Members that he has sat with for years.

Arriving no later than 10 a.m., Allen enjoys setting up the tailgate for his friends and family on game days. “Hot or cold, we are out there with the best Buffalo has to offer,” stated Allen.

Like many Buffalo Bills fans, Allen enjoys attending Bills games for more than just football. If he had to name his favorite part of Sunday’s at New Era Field, it would be “Spending Sundays with 72,000 of his closest friends,” stated Allen.

As a Season Ticket Member for many years, Allen has come to enjoy the benefits that accompany his membership. His favorite Season Ticket Member benefit is the discount he gets at The Bills Store, which he uses each year to buy new Bills gear.

Congratulations, Walter!

If you would like to nominate a Season Ticket Member of the Game, please fill out the form located here.