Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 25, 2017 – 10:20 am

It was misunderstood by many watching the game on Sunday at New Era Field. It was also misunderstood by head referee Carl Cheffers. After a failed third down pass by Tyrod Taylor, he was knocked down by Denver pass rusher Von Miller. Miller offered his hand to Taylor to help him up, only to pull it away a second later in a classic gag fitting of a 13-year old. Both players laughed as it unfolded, but Cheffers threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Me and Von came out the same year. We’re good friends,” said Taylor. “We were actually laughing on the field. I don’t think he knew. I honestly didn’t know at the time there was going to be a flag. We were laughing. It ended up working out in our favor. Just a bad play by him at the time. I’m pretty sure he wished he had it back, but got to move forward.”

“I just wasn’t thinking,” said Miller. “I know Tyrod, he was talking, smiling. I don’t even talk to quarterbacks, I don’t even do anything with quarterbacks. But I know Tyrod, we were kind of laughing and joking through the whole game. On that play, I just made a very, very crucial mistake at a vital point in the game.”

The penalty was a back breaker for the Broncos. Buffalo likely would’ve punted in a one-score game up 23-16 with 7:43 to play and pinned Denver back deep in their own end. The unsportsmanlike conduct however, gave Buffalo a fresh set of downs and the drive resulted in a game-clinching field goal by Stephen Hauschka with three minutes left.

“I stuck out my hand, thought he was going to help me up. It was kind of like an old school move,” said Taylor. “I got played in that situation I guess.

“It extended a drive and burned some time off the clock and were able to get them to use all their timeouts. So it worked out.”

“I can’t put my team in situations like that,” said Miller. “I brought us home field many times, I’ve closed games fifty million times. I’ve got to be smarter than that. I’m always on the rookies and all the young guys [about] being smart and doing this and doing that. Then I go out there and do something like that, in a crucial situation in the game, I’ve just got to be better than that. It hits you in the stomach. I haven’t been in situations [like that] since my rookie season.

“I killed the game today with that penalty. I’ve just got to be better than that, and I will be better than that.”