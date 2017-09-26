Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on September 26, 2017 – 3:47 pm

The Buffalo Bills are once again proudly partnering with ADPRO Sports in 2017, to recognize some of the best high school football coaches Western New York has to offer, through the High School Coach of the Week program. Throughout the 2017 high school football season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports will recognize 11 coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions on buffalobills.com. The winners will be selected by a committee of high school football experts from each region.

The Buffalo Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 4 of the 2017 season is Bill Atlas, head coach of the Wilson Lakemen. On Friday, Sept. 22, the Lakemen took on the Lewiston-Porter Lancers at home. Wilson headed into the locker room at halftime, nursing a 7-0 lead. However, the Lakemen got off to a quick start in the third quarter. Led by junior quarterback Steve Frerichs, Wilson scored twice to extend their lead to 20-0. Frerichs finished the game with a touchdown through the air and one on the ground. Senior Matt Kitcho also contributed to the score with a rushing touchdown. In the end, Wilson’s defense went on to shut out the Lancers 27-0. With the win, the Lakemen advanced to 2-2 on the campaign. Wilson will host Eden/North Collins on Friday, Sept. 29, for the team’s home opener.

The Rochester Region Coach of the Week winner for Week 4 is Keith Molinich, head coach of the Pittsford Panthers. The Panthers took on the Victor Blue Devils on the road on Friday, Sept. 22. Coming into the contest, Victor was the No. 1 ranked AA team in Section 5. Up for the challenge, the Pittsford Panthers came out fast and physical on both offense and defense. Ending the half with a 9-0 lead, Pittsford extended the score to 16-0 in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Matt LaRocca and senior running back Ali Brooks led the way on offense, while senior Sky Crain, who recorded two sacks, put in work on defense. Finishing the game 16-6, the Panthers made a statement. Pittsford will face Hilton at home for their next matchup on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Check back on Buffalobills.com each week for the announcement of the Coach of the Week winners and tune in to the John Murphy show each Tuesday afternoon to hear the winners announced on the show. Good luck to all of the high school football coaches this season from the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports!