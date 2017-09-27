Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 27, 2017 – 5:11 pm

It hasn’t kept him from playing this season, but Atlanta WR Julio Jones was limited Wednesday with a back injury.

The Falcons have missed their starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder with a concussion and pass rusher. If Beasley with a torn hamstring. Here’s a look at the Falcons practice participation Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Ryan Schraeder – concussion

DE Courtney Upshaw – knee/ankle

OLB Vic Beasley – hamstring

S Ricardo Allen – concussion

RB Terron Ward – neck/shoulder

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Julio Jones – back

DL Jack Crawford – shoulder