Inside The Bills

September 27, 2017
It hasn’t kept him from playing this season, but Atlanta WR Julio Jones was limited Wednesday with a back injury.
The Falcons have missed their starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder with a concussion and pass rusher. If Beasley with a torn hamstring. Here’s a look at the Falcons practice participation Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Ryan Schraeder – concussion
DE Courtney Upshaw – knee/ankle
OLB Vic Beasley – hamstring
S Ricardo Allen – concussion
RB Terron Ward – neck/shoulder
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Julio Jones – back
DL Jack Crawford – shoulder
